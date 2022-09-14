Girl around 3 years old found dead inside a vehicle in Indio

A child found unresponsive inside a vehicle at a parking lot in Indio has been pronounced dead, police confirmed.

Police at the scene later confirmed the child was around three years old girl.

Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street at around 1:40 p.m., Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron told News Channel 3.

First responders arrived at the scene and declared the child dead.

The circumstances surrounding the child's death remain under investigation. The scene was cleared just before 5:30 p.m.

There was no word on any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.