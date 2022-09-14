R. Kelly convicted on many counts, acquitted of trial fixing

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury has convicted R&B star R. Kelly of three child pornography and three child enticement charges in his hometown of Chicago. But the 55-year-old Kelly was was acquitted Wednesday of a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge accusing him fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008 and other charges. The decision comes after a federal judge in New York sentenced Kelly to 30 years in prison in June for racketeering and sex trafficking. Based on that sentence, he won’t be eligible for release until he is around 80.

By MICHAEL TARM and JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press

