Teacher injured after breaking up fight at high school

By Daniel Smithson

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Nashville teacher was hospitalized Monday after breaking up a fight between students.

Kevin Holt, a teacher and baseball coach at McGavock High School, was taken to a hospital for his injuries, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted.

He received stitches and was released, Braisted said.

“I think that’s horrible,” McGavock parent Ka’Tera Marlowe said. “I mean, no one wants to go to school and witness a fight, let alone, a teacher be involved in one.”

Marlowe, whose daughter is a freshman at McGavock, is taking this incident as an opportunity to reinforce some of the lessons she raised her daughter on.

“I’ve always told her to stay in her own business and if possible, turn the other cheek, be the bigger person,” Marlowe said. “Now if someone is in your personal space, by all means, defend yourself. If they’re not in your space, it’s easy to turn the other cheek.”

MNPS would not release the disciplinary action taken against the students.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.