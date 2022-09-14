The city has the $7M PSP baggage system on today’s meeting agenda and the public can chime in

The Palm Springs Airport Commission is planning to discuss next steps in solving challenges with the overloaded baggage handling system. As News Channel 3 reported weeks ago, Palm Springs International Airport is facing issues with its multi-million dollar baggage handling system, despite it being just more than 1 year old.

"What essentially is the problem is the design of the system," said Harry Barrett, executive director of Palm Springs International Airport speaking at a July Airport Commission meeting. "There are some physical constraints that are making a challenging for the system to deliver bags... That's whats been causing the backlog at the ticket counter."

The Airport Commission meets Wednesday by teleconference to talk about the Baggage Handling System, Parking Capacity, and the Car Rental Facility, among other topics.

The solution, for now, is to spend $700,000 to have employees move bags manually so that their baggage system does not clog up. That's a short-term solution airport commissioner said can get them through a year or two at most – but the whole system will need a complete replacement for the long haul. "We are likely to have to go into another construction project to remedy," Barrett said.

"What essentially is the problem is the design of the system," said Harry Barrett, executive director of Palm Springs International Airport speaking at a July Airport Commission meeting. "There are some physical constraints that are making a challenging for the system to deliver bags... That's what's been causing the backlog at the ticket counter."

In a March meeting, Barrett said he believed the system should be able to handle 2,500 bags per hour.

But city officials say the system is reaching capacity at about 700-800 bags per hour. At peak times, they say baggage is bottlenecking.

Last August, just more than a year ago, Palm Springs city officials celebrated the airport's new $36 million renovation project that included an expansion to the ticket lobby and what officials at the time called a "state-of-the-art" outbound baggage system, which Barrett said cost about $7 million.

At a recent Palm Springs city council meeting, city leaders without discussion approved spending more than $700,000 over the next 7 months to pay personnel to "manually move baggage," as to not clog up the system – a "labor intensive" process officials said "will need to be continued year-over-year."

As a result, in the summer meeting, commissioners said passengers will be asked to arrive 2 hours ahead of their departure, or their bags could be left behind.

You can submit your public comment to the Operations, Properties, and Facilities Committee electronically. To provide public comments at the meeting, please use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88531444895?pwd=TWVjdUtoTW92cWVLaTYvSEZ0SzFSdz09 or call (669) 900-6833 and enter Meeting ID: 885 3144 4895 - Passcode: 583664