today at 5:42 AM
Published 5:10 AM

‘Visit Native California’ Initiative to be announced

Visit California is being joined by some of the state's tribal communities Wednesday to announce a new cultural initiative that honors Native American tribes.

The official announcement and details are going to be revealed during a press conference at Gathering Plaza in Palm Springs.

Visit California's President & Ceo, Caroline Beteta, The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Chairman, Reid D. Milanovich, American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association President & CEO Sherry Rupert, and the Yurok Tribe Vice Chairman Frankie Myers are all coming together for the reveal.

The press release states that they will be unveiling a "massive new cultural heritage initiative that shines a spotlight on California's Native American heritage, immersive cultural experiences, and abundance of native lands."

You can live stream the announcement starting at 10 a.m.

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

