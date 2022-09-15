‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 winner is crowned

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

America’s Got Talent has a new winner. (Spoliers ahead.)

On Wednesday night, the talent competition featured a round of final, live performances and the winner was Mayyas.

The Lebanese all-female alternative dance group collected the $1 million prize and the opportunity to headline a residency at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The group was founded by Lebanese choreographer Nadim Cherfan.

The group beat out young Polish singer Sara James, saxophonist Avery Dixon, country trio Chapel Hart, AI act Metaphysic, and Australian pole dancer Kristy Sellars.

Sellars landed as runner-up.

The finale also featured a performance from the Black Eyed Peas and Chapel Hart and Darius Rucker performed, “Something to Talk About.”

Sellars and Mayyas also performed together.

Mayyas had solid season, winning Sofia Vergara’s “Golden Buzzer” earlier on.

“There are no words to explain to you what we were feeling over here,” Vergara had said, calling the performance, “the most beautiful, creative dancing I’ve ever seen.”

She also took to Twitter after the finale to write: “I’m so proud Mayyas. You deserve this.”

