Amtrak says it’s working quickly to restore canceled trains

Amtrak says it is working to quickly restore canceled trains after President Joe Biden announced that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached. Amtrak said Thursday that it is reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures. Amtrak had canceled a number of its long-distance trains this week as a potential strike loomed. A strike would have disrupted passenger traffic as well as freight rail lines, because Amtrak and many commuter railroads operate on tracks owned by the freight railroads.

By The Associated Press

