Biden talks inflation, Russia in ’60 Minutes’ interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat down this week for his first interview of his presidency with the news magazine show “60 Minutes.” CBS said on Thursday that Biden gave the interview to correspondent Scott Pelley while visiting Detroit on Wednesday, and that the two-part interview will air Sunday as part of the premiere of the program’s 55th season. Biden discussed inflation, Russia’s war on Ukraine, U.S.-China tensions, the midterm elections and more, according to the network. The network plans to air a preview on Friday of Pelley’s interview on “CBS Mornings.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.