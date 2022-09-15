Skip to Content
City looking to rent goats

By Denise Pridgen

    ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking to hire a specialized crew to clear up a pesky problem.

The city is putting out bids to rent a herd of goats to get a handle on an overgrown lot on Jordan Street. The lot is full of weeds and vines with the primary culprit being kudzu.

Goats have become a popular way to remove unwanted vegetation because it’s organic and the goats work quickly.

Asheville has hired herds several times to help clear city-owned property.

Questions about the opportunity are due by Sept. 21, and bids are due by 10 a.m. Oct. 3.

