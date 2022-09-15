EU wants to toughen cybersecurity rules for smart devices

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm is proposing legislation to force manufacturers to ensure that devices connected to the internet meet cybersecurity standards. The aim is to make the 27-nation bloc less vulnerable to attacks. The EU says a ransomware attack takes place every 11 seconds. The global annual cost of cybercrime was estimated at 5.5 trillion euros in 2021. According to the European Commission, an increase of cyberattacks was witnessed during the coronavirus crisis. Russia’s war in Ukraine has also raised concerns that European energy infrastructure could be targeted amid a global energy crunch.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.