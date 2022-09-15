Major wildfire in southwestern France no longer spreading

PARIS (AP) — A major wildfire that ravaged forests in southwestern France has stopped spreading, according to local authorities. The prefecture of the Gironde region said the wildfire has burned more than 37 square kilometers (14 square miles) since Monday, leading to the evacuation of 1,840 people. Over 1,000 firefighters, six Canadair aircrafts, three Dash planes and two helicopters have been fighting the flames. A series of heat waves has compounded a critical drought that has hit much of Europe this summer, creating prime wildfire conditions.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.