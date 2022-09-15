Roger Federer announces his retirement from the ATP Tour and grand slams

By Issy Ronald, CNN

Roger Federer has announced that he will retire from the ATP Tour and grand slams following the Laver Cup next week in London.

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career,” the 20-time grand slam winner said in an Instagram post.

