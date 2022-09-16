Mexican Independence Day celebrations set to be held across Southern California

By Eric Resendiz

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Celebrations are scheduled to be held across Southern California on Friday in honor of Mexican Independence Day.

The holiday marks Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1810.

In Boyle Heights, Self Help Graphics & Art, located at 1300 1st Street, will host its second annual Tacos & Art show. There will be tacos and other vendors, art exhibits and more. The free event begins at 7 p.m.

After a pause because of the pandemic, on Sunday the Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival returns to East Los Angeles, featuring Dodger broadcaster and former star pitcher Fernando Valenzuela as one of the grand marshals.

The co-grand marshal will be Katya Echazarreta, an electronics engineer and civilian astronaut who was the first woman of Mexican descent to travel to space when she rode the Blue Origin rocket on June 4. The festival will have two themes — “United for Strong Physical and Mental Health,” and “Honoring the Heroes of the Pandemic.”

An opening ceremony will run from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., followed by the start of the parade. The parade will travel along East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, starting at Mednik Avenue and ending at Record Avenue. The celebration will continue between East César E. Chávez Avenue and First Street along Mednik Avenue, featuring music, entertainment and other attractions.

A live broadcast of the parade will take place from 10 a.m.-noon on ABC7. Stream the parade on TV using our ABC7 apps for Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and AndroidTV.

Dignitaries expected to attend include L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solís, L.A. City Councilman Kevin De León and Marcela Celorio, ambassador and consul general of Mexico in Los Angeles.

