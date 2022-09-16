Procession, funeral held for slain Colorado police officer

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of people including police officers from across Colorado have paid tribute to a Denver area officer fatally shot while responding to a family disturbance. A procession and funeral service were held Friday for officer Dillon Vakoff. The 27-year-old police officer from the suburban city of Arvada was fatally shot on Sunday as he and another officer tried to end a disturbance that had spilled into a street outside a housing complex. Police motorcycle officers led Friday’s procession with a hearse bearing the officer’s casket to a church. Vakoff was the second Arvada officer killed in the line of duty in two years. A suspect is in custody.

