Yeshiva University halts clubs amid High Court LGBTQ ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — Yeshiva University has abruptly suspended student club activity in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this week that ordered the school to recognize for now an LGBTQ student group. In an email to students, university officials on Friday said that it “hold off on all undergraduate club activities while it immediately takes steps to follow the roadmap provided by the U.S. Supreme Court to protect YU’s religious freedom.” On Wednesday, the High Court cleared the way for the LGBTQ group, YU Pride Alliance, to gain official recognition from the Jewish university in New York.

