Iran faces US in international court over asset seizure

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Iran is facing off against the United States at the United Nation’s highest court over Washington’s confiscation of some $2 billion in Iranian assets to compensate bombing victims. Iran’s lawyers argued it was an attempt to destabilize the Iranian government and a violation of international law. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled money held in Iran’s central bank could be used to compensate the 241 victims of a 1983 bombing of a U.S. military base in Lebanon believed linked to Iran. Tehran later filed a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice objecting to the U.S. move. Hearings in the case opened on Monday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.