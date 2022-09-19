Lea Michele mocks rumor that she’s illiterate

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Lea Michele has leaned into being a “Funny Girl.”

The star of the Broadway show decided to have a bit of fun with the continuing online conspiracy theory that she never learned to read or write.

Michele recently joined TikTok while on a break from playing Fanny Brice after testing positive for Covid-19.

Her second posted video mocks the rumor that she is illiterate.

Using the audio of Kim Kardashian having a panic attack from a 2017 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Michele lip-synced the reality star saying, “It’s amazing, but wait can you talk for a sec?”

The video features text that says, “Calling Jonathan to read me the comments on my first TikTok,” which most people figure refers to her best friend and frequent collaborator, actor Jonathan Groff. The caption to the post says “lol,” along with some humor emojis.

Michele recently told the New York Times she believed the rumor about her was sexist, pointing out that she went to her hit show “Glee” every day.

“I knew my lines every single day. And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write?,” she said. “It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”

