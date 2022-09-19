Outpouring of online support for Ludacris’ manager charged with murder

By Joyce Lupiani

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Many people are voicing their support on social media for rapper 52-year-old Chaka Zulu, who was arrested last week for murder and other charges stemming from an incident on June 26.

Zulu is the longtime manager for Ludacris.

A shooting in a parking lot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead left Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, with serious injuries and resulted in the death of 23-year-old Artez Benton. Another man was also shot and injured.

A statement from Zulu’s legal team was posted to Zulu’s Instagram account last night.

Thousands of people have commented on the post, including quite a few well-known names.

Zulu’s sister Aiyisha Obafemi is also speaking out on social media, demanding justice and criticizing Atlanta Police Department.

According to the arrest warrants for Obafemi, he “knowingly and intentionally did commit the offense of murder, shooting Mr. Artez Bention in the chest with a firearm.”

Another warrant says Obafemi “intentionally cause physical harm” to a victim by “choking” and “slamming his head against the rear window of a vehicle.”

Zulu reportedly turned himself in on Sept. 13 and was booked into Fulton County Jail. He was released the same day on bond. He is facing four charges, including murder, aggravated assault, simple battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Zulu’s lawyers claim that the music executive fired his gun in self-defense.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.