Queen reunited with Philip and her parents in Windsor chapel

LONDON (AP) — After the pomp and pageantry of a grand state funeral, Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest in an intimate ceremony away from prying cameras at Windsor, where she was reunited with her husband and her parents. King Charles III and senior royal family members attended an interment ceremony late Monday at St. George’s Chapel, a gothic church on the grounds of Windsor Castle that has seen royal weddings, christenings and burials since the 15th century. Officials said the queen was interred together with Prince Philip’s remains at the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex within St. George’s. Elizabeth II’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, were also interred there, along with the ashes of Princess Margaret, the late monarch’s younger sister.

