today at 11:45 AM
Boy, 8, recovering at home after pit bull attack in Indio

An eight-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being bitten in the face by a pit bull mix dog at a family member's Indio home, officials tell News Channel 3.

The child was visiting the home on Calle Diamante Monday afternoon when "the dog broke out of its kennel and ran straight for the child and attacked him," John Welsh with Riverside County Department of Animal Services told News Channel 3.

The boy's grandmother and another female relative "fought the dog off the boy" before the child's father rushed him to the hospital. The child was flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center for further treatment.

The dog was surrendered to be euthanized.

