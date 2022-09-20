New home building picked up last month, but builder sentiment remains low

By Anna Bahney

Home building bounced back a bit last month even though demand for new homes among buyers had started to cool off and the cost of building supplies remained high.

August housing starts, a measure of new home construction, jumped 12.2% from July, and were down 0.1% from a year ago, according to the US Census Bureau. After a big drop earlier this spring, housing starts had been holding relatively steady up until last month.

This latest increase in new housing starts is a good thing for the housing market because inventory has been so tight. The shortage in supply has played a big factor in pushing home prices higher amid soaring demand, part of why home prices were climbing.

Still there are signs that the housing market remains volatile and builders remain cautious.

Building permits in August plunged 10% from the revised July rate, and were down 14.4% from a year ago.

Also, a survey released Monday found home builder confidence fell in September for the ninth-straight month to the lowest point since 2014 (with the exception of 2020).

The sentiment dropped as higher mortgage rates, continuing supply chain problems and persistently high home prices continued to make homes less affordable for buyers. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index is meant to gauge market conditions and looks at current sales, buyer traffic and the outlook for sales over the next six months.

“Buyer traffic is weak in many markets as more consumers remain on the sidelines due to high mortgage rates and home prices that are putting a new home purchase out of financial reach for many households,” said Jerry Konter, NAHB Chairman.

Builder sentiment has declined every month in 2022, and the slow down shows no signs of abating, said Robert Dietz, NAHB Chief Economist.

“Builders continue to grapple with elevated construction costs and an aggressive monetary policy from the Federal Reserve that helped push mortgage rates above 6% last week, the highest level since 2008,” he said.

But, according to the report, there was a meager upside for buyers: 24% of builders reported that they had reduced home prices in September up from 19% last month.

“In this soft market, more than half of the builders in our survey reported using incentives to bolster sales, including mortgage rate buy downs, free amenities and price reductions,” said Dietz.

