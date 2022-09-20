Todrick Hall and Pussy Riot to headline Palm Springs Pride Festival

Todrick Hall, Pussy Riot, Tanzer, Polartropica, Jake Zyrus, and Ballet Folklorico Proyecto Trans Latina will be among the performers at the upcoming Greater Palm Springs Pride Festival.

The Festival, a highlight of Pride Week, will celebrate and embrace the region's diverse LGBTQ+ community from November 1-6 in downtown Palm Springs.

Todrick Hall, the fiercely independent pop cultural phenomenon, headlines the Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5, and sets the stage for an unprecedented and diverse group of LGBTQ+ performers in the Palm Springs Pride lineup.

Conceptual artist and activist Nadya Tolokonnikova, the founding member of Pussy Riot, a global feminist protest art movement, will be the headliner Sunday, Nov. 6. Pussy Riot stands for gender fluidity, inclusivity, matriarchy, love, laughter, decentralization, anarchy, and anti-authoritarianism. Nadya, the lead member, was sentenced in 2012 to two years imprisonment following an anti-President Vladimir Putin performance.

Direct from Australia, singer, DJ, artist, and proud queer community member Tanzer performs Saturday, Nov. 5. Tanzer is known for her cinematic, high-glamour, escapist works that are intensely powerful and darkly humorous.

The Truly Vodka Main Stage opens Friday night, Nov. 4, with Dash Radio's Tropical Oasis featuring the LGBTQ+ community's best-emerging talent.

The Tropical Oasis features Los Angeles-based galactic dream pop artist Polartropica, recently crowned LA Weekly's Best Indie Pop Band with songs described as a gumbo of soul, funk, pop, and camp,

Tolliver joins the lineup that includes Lucy and La Mer with their message of self-acceptance and positivity.

The West Hollywood-based electronic rock/pop band with a grungy edge, Glass Battles, and an appearance by Sassy Ross and host Bella da Ball complete the Friday lineup.

Other highlighted acts include Filipino pop star and transgender icon Jake Zyrus, BETTY, the award-winning indie rock trio, and Ballet Folklorico Proyecto Trans Latina, a group of six Trans-identified women showcasing their highly choreographed and colorful traditional Mexican Folklorico.

The new Oscar's Pride stage on Tahquitz Canyon Way will feature Keith George - The Boy George Experience, performances by Mimosa Men, Bitchiest Brunch, and others.

Artists in the 2022 lineup include:

One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk

WANNABE: Tribute to Spice Girls

The Robyn Party is the original and longest-running tribute dance party to the Swedish pop icon, Robyn.

Lime, with hits in the mid-1980s that included "Babe, We're Gonna Love Tonight," "Guilty," "Angel Eyes," "Unexpected Lovers," and "Wake Dream," will perform on the Truly Vodka Main Stage with original touring member Joy Dorris.

Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus

Steven Michael's Dance Machine

Z LaLa, a pop singer and a Palm Springs Pride favorite, is known for her ability to sing in 21 languages

Aura Van Dank

Sheena Wolfe

Weekend host Bella da Ball

DJs in the weekend lineup include Femme A, Ray Rhodes, Modgirl, Mr. D, Aaron C, Vaughn Avakian, Millennium, Galaxy, Eric Ornelas, Zareen, and DJ Waide.

