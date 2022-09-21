Former Pakistani government minister visits Israel

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A former Pakistani minister has met Israeli Foreign Ministry officials in Jerusalem on a rare visit aimed at promoting interfaith harmony. Nasim Ashraf, who is heading the delegation, confirmed he met with Israeli officials on Wednesday. But he refused to give further details. Pakistan is among the countries that has no diplomatic relations with Israel because of the lingering issue of Palestinian statehood, and says no government delegation has visited Israel.

