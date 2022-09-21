House Dems reach deal on policing bills ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal has been struck by the progressive and centrist factions of the Democratic caucus to bring a long-awaited policing bill to the House floor just weeks before the midterm elections. House Democrats announced Wednesday that legislation to increase funding for local police departments will come up for a vote as early as this week. The announcement comes after months of back-and-forth deliberations and inner-party tensions. The negotiations had ramped up over the past few days between Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a leader of the centrist coalition, and Rep. Ilhan Omar D-Minn., one of the leaders of the progressive faction.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

