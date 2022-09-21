‘It’s getting very chippy’: IHSAA investigates aggressive encounters during high school football game

By Marcus McIntosh

Click here for updates on this story

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Tensions apparently ran high during the Friday Night Football game between Dowling Catholic and City High School — a game Dowling won 34-0.

Two particular incidents stuck out, and KCCI has video of both incidents that happened in the third quarter.

In the first incident, after tackling a City High Player, a Dowling player did something at the bottom of the pile that got him ejected from the game.

The second incident happened later in the third quarter, when a City High player appears to twist the leg and ankle of a Dowling running back after making the tackle, leaving the running back in obvious pain. According to reports, the running back will not play this week.

“It’s getting very chippy,” one announcer said.

KCCI received a statement from Dowling Catholic Athletic Director and head football coach Tom Wilson that reads, “We are working with City High on the situation. We have been in consistent contact with them.”

Both schools decided to cancel Monday’s junior varsity football game.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.