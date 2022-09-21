Malaysian dad pleads help for scam victims after son died

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The parents of a Malaysian man who died after falling prey to a human trafficking scheme have appealed to the government to rescue other scam victims trapped in Myanmar and Cambodia. Goi Zhen Feng left for Bangkok in January to meet a woman he had befriended online. He never returned. His family discovered he died in May in a Thai hospital near the Myanmar border. His father believes Zhen Feng was taken to a casino complex in Myanmar to work for scammers. Malaysia’s government has pledged to rescue Malaysians caught in what is said to be “modern slavery” in the region, including in Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia.

