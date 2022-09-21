New Orleans rapper Mystikal will remain in custody after pleading not guilty on rape and domestic abuse charges, his lawyer says

By Jamiel Lynch and Jennifer Henderson, CNN

New Orleans rapper Michael “Mystikal” Tyler pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple charges including first-degree rape and simple robbery, his attorney Joel Pearce told CNN.

Mystikal was arrested in July after officials said a woman reported she was sexually assaulted and suffered minor injuries during the attack.

He was charged with domestic abuse battery — strangulation, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property, in addition to first-degree rape and simple robbery, according to a release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ascension Parish is about 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge.

Deputies with sheriff’s office responded to an area hospital the night of July 30 on the sexual assault report, the office said at the time.

After interviewing the victim and further investigation, Mystikal was identified as a suspect, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested July 31.

Mystikal remains in custody in Ascension Parish on a no-bond order, Pearce said.

“This is someone’s life,” said Pearce, referring to his client. “He doesn’t do drugs, he hates drugs,” Pearce continued referring to drug charges the rapper also faces.

Pearce said Mystikal remains in good spirits, and they look forward to proving his innocence in court. The rapper’s next hearing is scheduled for October 17, Pearce said.

