UK government caps energy bills for businesses for 6 months

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says it will cap wholesale energy bills for businesses this winter as part of a package of measures to protect people and companies from soaring energy prices. Prime Minister Liz Truss said the cap will apply for six months from Oct. 1 and will ensure businesses “are able to get through the winter.” She added that shops and pubs will benefit from financial help on their energy bills beyond the initial support period. The announcement on Wednesday follows similar measures announced earlier this month to cap domestic energy prices to help millions of people struggling to afford to heat their homes amid a cost-of-living crisis.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.