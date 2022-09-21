Victim’s family speaks out after music executive arrested for murder released

By Rachel Aragon

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Well-known Atlanta music executive Chaka Zulu was arrested for murder following a shooting back in June.

Zulu is out on bond, but the family of the man who died in the shooting is frustrated that their son’s alleged killer is not behind bars.

The parents of Artez Benton are still grieving after their son was killed in June.

“Gone too soon,” said Artez’s father, Artis Benton. “It makes me emotional. My days will never be the same.”

Atlanta police responded to reports of a shooting outside the APT 4B restaurant on Peachtree Street.

The incident report says when officers arrived there were three men with gunshot wounds and one died from his injuries.

“Our son was the biggest part of our family. He was the light of our family,” said Artis Benton.

Chaka Zulu, 52, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, has managed hip-hop artist Ludacris for years. He was charged with murder stemming from the incident in June.

Zulu’s attorney argues he was attacked by a gang and forced to defend himself.

There has been an outpouring of support online for Zulu.

Benton’s family said their son was never in a gang and described the 23-year-old as a family man with dreams of moving to New England.

“He did everything he was supposed to do, he made sure he talked about that, he had a mission,” said Artez Benton’s mother, Bridget Benton.

Zulu reportedly turned himself in on Sept. 13 and was booked into the Fulton County jail. He was released that same day on bond.

It’s a decision the Benton’s still can’t understand as they wait for closure.

“Depending on the justice system to do what’s right, to treat him like a normal person opposed to a celebrity superstar or whatever his claim to fame is, but he needs to get the same justice that a regular person would get,” said Artis Benton.

Aside from murder, Zulu is facing other charges, including aggravated assault and simple battery.

