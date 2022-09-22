‘Baffles me’: Man’s redesigned state flag put on pamphlets given to migrants

By WCVB Staff

PITTSFIELD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Massachusetts man says a version of the state flag that he designed years ago was used on the brochures given to migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week.

William Bodine, of Pittsfield, said he redesigned the flag on PowerPoint during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Bodine uploaded it to Imgur and forgot about it until it appeared in news reports last week.

The design was put on the pamphlets the Venezuelan migrants received during their travels from Texas to Florida to Martha’s Vineyard.

“Completely baffles me, like, did they not know what the Massachusetts flag looks like? It’s not great, but you can find it on Google really easily, or were they trying not to use the actual Massachusetts flag? It just makes no sense,” he said.

The flag he designed has the blue shield and white background that is on the official state flag, however Bodine added six stars because Massachusetts was the sixth state to join the Union.

