EU talks up Russia sanctions but consensus may prove elusive

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union officials say the world’s biggest trading bloc is determined to impose more sanctions on Russia. That’s in response to Russian attempts to annex parts of Ukraine with suspect referendums, and President Vladimir Putin’s decision to ramp up the war. But finding a consensus among member countries is becoming increasingly difficult as measures meant to punish Moscow bite into the 27 member countries’ own economies. EU foreign ministers held emergency talks in New York on Wednesday. The bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, says that “additional restrictive measures against Russia will be brought forward as soon as possible.” It remains to be seen exactly what member countries can agree on, given growing divisions, notably over energy sanctions.

