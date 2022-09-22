Khloe Kardashian introduces son in ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 premiere

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Khloe Kardashian revealed the newest addition to her family during the premiere of Season 2 of “The Kardashians.”

The new mom of two showed the journey to the birth of her son, who arrived just months after her ex Tristan Thompson became involved in a paternity controversy with another woman. Kardashian’s son, whom she shares with Thompson and was carried by a surrogate, was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on July 28.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, who welcomed two of her own children with the help of a surrogate, joined a nervous Khloe on the day he was born, assuring Khloe, “you’re never ready, but you’re ready.” Kim also documented the day on her own camera.

Khloe grew emotional as she watched her newborn son be delivered.

“He looks just like True!” Kim can be heard yelling in the video. Khloe also shares 4-year-old daughter True with Thompson.

Khloe later grew emotional and addressed the timeline of Thompson’s infidelity and her son’s birth.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me,” she said. “Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful.”

Viewers also see Khloe FaceTime the rest of her family to introduce them to her son. For the second time, she did allow Thompson into the hospital to meet the baby.

“I’ve been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I’ll never get this moment back,” Khloe said.

The two dated in 2016 and welcomed True in 2018. They broke up but reunited after Thompson was caught cheating. Last year, it was reported that he was expecting a baby with another woman named Maralee Nichols. A paternity test proved he was the father, yet he never told Khloe about the pregnancy. Khloe said they completed the embryo transfer for their son a few days before Thanksgiving, and she “found out about Tristan’s situation the first week of December.”

New episodes of “The Kardashians” air every Thursday on Hulu.

