Man accused of killing woman in 1975 heads to court

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Lancaster County man charged in a 1975 homicide is expected in court on Thursday.

The preliminary hearing is for David Sinopoli, who was arrested in July at his East Hempfield Township home.

Police said Sinopoli stabbed Lindy Sue Biechler, 19, to death at her Manor Township apartment in 1975. It’s Lancaster County’s oldest cold case.

Investigators said they used DNA and genetic genealogy technology to help identify Sinopoli.

Sinopoli faces one charge of criminal homicide.

The Lindy Sue Biechler case Biechler’s aunt and uncle found her body on Dec. 5, 1975, in her home at the Spring Manor Apartments in Manor Township. She had been stabbed 19 times in her back, chest and neck. She also had defensive wounds.

At a news conference this summer, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said that at one time, Sinopoli lived in the same four-unit building, which had a shared lobby, that Biechler lived in.

Other than living in the same building for a period of time, Adams did not elaborate on any connection between Sinopoli and Biechler.

