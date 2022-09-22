UK government lifts fracking ban despite opposition

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government has confirmed it is lifting a ban on fracking in England, arguing that the move will help boost the country’s energy security following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. New Prime Minister Liz Truss announced within days of taking office earlier September that she will reverse a 2019 ban on hydraulic fracturing, a controversial technique used to extract oil and gas from shale rock. Truss said she “will not be going ahead with anything that carries a risk,” but stressed that “energy security is vital.” Environmental groups say fracking can pollute groundwater and contributes to climate change. Critics also argue it is an ineffective way to generate energy, does not help lower steeply rising energy bills, and is opposed by communities wherever it is attempted.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.