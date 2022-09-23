Driver found dead in truck riddled with bullet holes

Indio Police were investigating a man's death early Friday morning after a driver crashed his bullet-riddled truck into a retaining wall.

Police were called to Calhoun Street at 11:45 p.m. Thursday and said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

But when officers arrived on the scene, they said they found bullet holes in the pickup truck.

That discovery prompted detectives to determine whether the man died from the crash, or if there was another factor.

There was no immediate identification of the driver who died.

Calhoun Street was closed between Dr. Carreon Boulevard and Quail Avenue.

If your child goes to a nearby school, police say avoid the area and use Avenue 48 or Dr. Carreon to get around.

Police also want to hear from you if you know anything about what happened.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the very latest on this deadly overnight wreck.