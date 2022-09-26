Major abortion law changes unlikely in S. Carolina after Roe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Whether conservative South Carolina changes its abortion laws at all in the wake of this year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is about to be decided by divided conservatives in the state House. Members on Tuesday either accept a Senate-passed bill that tweaks the state’s six-week ban. That ban isn’t in effect at the moment because of a state Supreme Court challenge. Or the House can insist on its own bill outlawing all abortions except when the life of the mother is at risk or if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest. Typically, the House and Senate would then negotiate their differences. But Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey says there aren’t enough Republican votes in the Senate for anything stricter than the six-week ban.

