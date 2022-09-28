Ex-Chicago cop faces civil rights charge for sexual abuse

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. prosecutors have indicted a former Chicago police officer on a federal civil rights charge for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing someone while on duty. Sixty-four-year-old James Sajdak is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under “color of law,” meaning government authority. The indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Chicago federal court. Sajdak pleaded not guilty during his arraignment. He faces up to life in federal prison. WBBM-TV reports that a transgender woman sued Sajdak and the city in 2019.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.