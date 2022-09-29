Average gas price jumps 16 cents overnight in LA County, most SoCal counties now paying over $6

By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in Los Angeles County jumped another 16 cents overnight to $6.26, and every county in Southern California is also paying more than $6 a gallon.

The average price has increased nearly 70 cents in one week. L.A. County’s 16-cent overnight increase for a gallon of regular gas is the biggest one-day spike in more than seven years.

In Orange County, the average is $6.25, while drivers in Riverside County are paying $6.10 a gallon.

The national average is more than $2 cheaper at about $3.80.

The Automobile Club of Southern California says the spike is due to a number of factors, including planned and unplanned refinery issues.

Officials have said there may be some relief in November when stations are again allowed to sell winter-blend gas which is cheaper to produce.

