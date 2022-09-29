Bed Bath & Beyond 2Q sales fall but meet Street’s view

Bed Bath & Beyond’s sales declined 28% in its fiscal second quarter, but the performance managed to meet Wall Street’s expectations. The Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer reported sales of $1.44 billion for the three months ended Aug. 27. That compares with sales of $1.99 billion a year earlier. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, fell 26%. Interim CEO Sue Gove said in a statement that the chain sped up markdowns and strategic promotions in order to deal with some of its inventory issues.

