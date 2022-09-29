Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas

By Cody Lee

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — UPDATE: Sheriff Joe Lombardo will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to speak on the capture of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the convicted killer who escaped Friday night and was captured Wednesday near downtown Las Vegas.

The news conference will take place at 1:30 p.m.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) – After five days on the run, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the convicted killer who escaped Friday night, has been found and is now in custody.

Police say he was taken into custody without incident near Eastern and Owens after LVMPD received information that a person matched the description of the escaped convict.

Officers then identified the man as Porfirio Duarte-Herrera and placed him under arrest.

Earlier Wednesday, federal authorities announced they would offer $30,000 for the capture of the inmate.

Duarte-Herrera reportedly used battery acid to erode the window seal leading him out of the cell. A union president told FOX5 the Luxor bombing suspect set up a dummy to throw off facility staff before leaving the cell.

Police have not released any information on how Duarte-Herrera was spotted leading to his arrest.

This is a developing story.

