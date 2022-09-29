Iraq summons Iranian ambassador after drone bombing campaign

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq has summoned the Iranian ambassador to deliver a diplomatic complaint over a series of deadly drone strikes. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday that the country condemned Iran’s attacks on Iranian-Kurdish bases that killed at least nine people and wounded 32 others. The strikes targeted a banned Iranian leftist armed opposition group called the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan in Koya. They took place as demonstrations continued to engulf the Islamic Republic after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died in the custody of the Iranian morality police.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.