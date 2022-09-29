Palm Springs quadruple murder: Re-trial continues Thursday￼

The re-trial for a man accused in a quadruple murder in Palm Springs nearly four years ago is scheduled to continue Thursday.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia is inside the courtroom posting live updates on Twitter.

Good morning- day 2 of testimony in Jose Larin Garcia's re-trial for four Palm Springs murders is set to begin shortly. Follow along with my live updates from court in this thread. @KESQ



More: https://t.co/LR4AwQdS5J — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) September 29, 2022

Opening statements and witness testimony began Wednesday in the second trial for Jose Larin Garcia, 23. He is accused of murdering four people: Carlos Campos Rivera, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya on Feb. 3, 2019.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTPiv4vZAoc

In March, a previous jury told the judge they were "hopelessly deadlocked" with a split vote and could not reach a unanimous decision on whether Jose Larin Garcia was guilty.

Prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao made the case the murders happened as the result of a drug deal gone bad.

"The evidence will show...that the executioner the one that killed every single one of those victims on February 3 of 2019 is Jose Vladimir Larin Garcia," Paixao said.

Defense attorney John Dolan argued that another man, John Olvera, was in the back seat too – and he is who actually committed the murders.

"The question for this trial is who did the shooting. And that's what you'll have to decide," Dolan said.

After the murders, Larin Garcia was found hiding under a truck near the scene. He had removed his bloodied jacket and shoes. He was taken to the hospital where overnight surveillance video showed him running from his room.

Larin Garcia then shaved his head and tried to take a Greyhound bus to Florida under a fake name.

The prosecution said this demonstrates his guilt, while the defense argued he was running from the real killer.

"The evidence will show there's no way that Mr. Larin Garcia was proven to have committed these four acts," Dolan said.

"I will stand before you at the end of this trial and ask you to hold him accountable...for what he stole on that night: four people's lives," Paixao said.