Prosecutors use emails to build case against key Trump ally

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are using a trove of emails and other communications to try to show how the former chair of Donald Trump’s inaugural committee worked behind the scenes in 2016 to get the future president to embrace the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Some of the email traffic prosecutors presented as evidence Thursday was between Tom Barrack — who’s accused at federal trial of working at the direction of the UAE as a secret foreign agent — and Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign manager at the time. Barrack has denied charges that he was taking orders from the UAE.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.