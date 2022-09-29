Taliban official: Blast in Shiite area of Kabul

ISALAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official has confirmed an explosion in a Shiite area of Kabul, but was unable to provide details of casualties. Local media are reporting that Friday’s blast was inside an education center in the neighborhood of Dashti Barchi. Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the blast happened in the morning. He said a team has been sent to the site of the blast to find out more details. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest in a steady stream of violence since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan just over a year ago.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.