Bombing inside Pakistani sweets shop kills 1, wounds 14

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say a bomb has exploded inside a sweets shop in southwestern Baluchistan province, killing at least one person and wounding 14 others. Friday’s bombing happened in the town of Kohlu. That’s according to the Kohlu district administrator, Qurban Ali. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, but previous such attacks have been blamed on militants and separatists. Baluchistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency by local secessionist groups that have carried out attacks on civilians and security forces to press their demands for independence.

