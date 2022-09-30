North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters. It’s the fourth round of weapons launches this week that are seen as a response to military drills among its rivals. South Korea’s military said in a statement that it detected the two North Korean missile launches Saturday morning from its capital region. It said South Korea has bolstered its surveillance posture and maintains a military readiness in close coordination with the United States. Japan’s Defense Ministry said it has also spotted the ballistic missile launches by North Korea.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.