UK’s Truss meets with fiscal watchdog amid economic crisis
By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Treasury chief have met with the independent Office of Budget Responsibility amid efforts to ease concerns about unfunded tax cuts that have unleashed turmoil on financial markets. The meeting Friday is significant because it was the government’s failure to publish the OBR’s analysis of its tax-cutting plans that spooked investors, sending the pound to a record low against the dollar earlier this week and forcing the Bank of England to intervene in the bond market to protect pension funds. The chairman of the House of Commons’ Treasury committee said the meeting may be an opportunity for the government to change course.