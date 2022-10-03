10-year-old author joins mission to help end hunger in America

By Breana Ross

ELKRIDGE, Maryland (WBAL) — September is Hunger Action Month. It is a time when people across the nation join together in the mission to end hunger.

A 10-year-old Howard County fifth grader at Rockburn Elementary is using her own talents and creativity to contribute to the cause.

Julia Barnes is not the average fifth grader. She’s now published not one, but two, books. The latest one is called: “The Best Chef.”

“This book is about a girl my age. She goes to her best friend’s birthday party. However, her best friend’s family doesn’t know how to cook,” Barnes said.

Barnes used her first published book to help raise money to build a well in Africa.

“I felt like I made a big difference,” Barnes said.

Now, Barnes wants to keep making a difference, this time for kids in America facing hunger.

“Last year, kids at my school had free meals from the school which was awesome. But now they are reduced priced meals, and there are a couple of people who have problems with food, so I want to help those people,” she said.

According to No Kid Hungry, one in eight kids in the United States are living with hunger, that’s around 9 million children.

Barnes wants to raise $1,000 to benefit No Kid Hungry. The organization will use the money to buy 10,000 meals for kids. She said she hopes the proceeds from her new book will help her raise the money.

Julia’s fundraiser for kids in America: join.nokidhungry.org/site/TR/PFR/DD_Pers_Fund_13?px=4165070&pg=personal&fr_id=1473

“We know there are lots of problems in the world, but they all seem big, and you’re just kind of like, ‘Well, I don’t know what I can do about it,’ and I think she’s finding ways that she can do something to make a difference,” said Tom Barnes, Julia’s dad.

She’s using her love for writing to make a difference and inspiring other kids to do the same.

“I just do what they like, and they can use that to help other people,” she said.

