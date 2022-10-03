Gas prices continue to drop despite an increasing national average

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 25.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 46.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Asheville was priced at $3.14 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.83 per gallon, a difference of 69.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.93 per gallon while the highest was $4.59 per gallon, a difference of $1.66 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 59.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Asheville and the national average going back ten years:

October 3, 2021: $3.02 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.18per gallon) October 3, 2020: $2.08 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.17per gallon) October 3, 2019: $2.50 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.67per gallon) October 3, 2018: $2.78 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.91per gallon) October 3, 2017: $2.54 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.52per gallon) October 3, 2016: $2.29 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.22per gallon) October 3, 2015: $2.18 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.29per gallon) October 3, 2014: $3.38 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.31per gallon) October 3, 2013: $3.36 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.36per gallon) October 3, 2012: $3.75 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.78per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Spartanburg- $3.25 per gallon, up 9.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.16 per gallon. Knoxville- $3.16 per gallon, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19 per gallon. Greenville- $3.26 per gallon, up 18.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.07 per gallon.

“With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise. But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket. While I’m hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further.”

