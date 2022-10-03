Tennis star Kyrgios to fight charge on mental health grounds

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios will apply to have an assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds. Lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith appeared in an Australian court on behalf of Kyrgios on Tuesday and asked for an adjournment so forensic mental health reports could be prepared. Magistrate Glenn Theakston adjourned the case until Feb. 3. Kyrgios’ lawyers will then apply to have the charge dismissed. The 27-year-old Australian tennis star is expected to appear in court in person on that date for the first time since he was charged by police by summons in July. The charge relates to incident in January last year reportedly involving is former girlfriend.

